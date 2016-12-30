Two more suspects nabbed over 'toilet murder' in Jakarta

JAKARTA • Indonesian police have caught two more suspects in the shocking "toilet murder" case in Jakarta, bringing the number detained to three.

A fourth man, Ramlan Butarbutar, who police said was the robbery gang's leader, died yesterday after being shot by police when he brandished a sword to resist arrest.

One final suspect is on the run, added police.

The authorities said they expect to soon interview Ms Agnesya Kalangi, the pregnant widow of 59-year-old tycoon Dodi Triyono, who was one of six people found dead in the house. Ms Agnesya, a 19-year-old model, was not in the house when the robbery occurred.

It was not clear if Ms Agnesya lived in the large house in the upmarket Pulo Mas residential estate or in an apartment nearby, The Jakarta Post website said yesterday, quoting two different sources.

Ms Agnesya is seven months pregnant with their first child, according to several news reports. Mr Dodi was married twice previously and had six children, including two daughters who died in the robbery.

"(The intruders) were clearly there to carry out a robbery in Pulo Mas," Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono told reporters yesterday.

Police said valuables were taken from the Jakarta house but have not detailed what these were.

Four intruders entered the house on Monday through the front gate and locked the 11 victims overnight in a 1.5m-by-1.5m toilet.

Mr Dodi, a property entrepreneur and architect, and five others were found dead in the bathroom on Tuesday. The others who died were his daughters, aged nine and 16, the girls' female friend and his two drivers.

The five victims who survived the ordeal were another of Mr Dodi's daughters - Zanette Kalila Azaria, 13 - and four maids.

Jakarta police chief Mochamad Iriawan said: "It was Ramlan who locked them up. The bathroom's key was disposed of."

It is believed the robbers locked them in the bathroom so they could search for valuables more freely, as well as to prevent the victims from calling for help, he said, as quoted by The Jakarta Post yesterday.

Police used the home's closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording to identify the robbers. Ramlan, a criminal who had been jailed previously, was identified and tracked down to a house in Bekasi in West Java the next day.

National police chief Tito Karnavian said the gang was known to frequently rob luxury homes around Jakarta using extreme violence.

"(Ramlan) often robbed houses during public holidays, particularly when a house was open or had minimal security. He would choose the houses with open front gates," General Tito said on Wednesday, according to the jakartaglobe.id news site.

"After police analysed the CCTV (footage), we were convinced Ramlan was the one (with a lame gait). We knew him very well and he was a long-time criminal," Gen Tito said.

Ramlan worked as a van driver and often returned home late in the evening, his neighbour Herman, who goes by one name, told the Elshinta news site.

Police arrested Ramlan's accomplice Erwin Situmorang, who was hiding in the same house, and also detained Ramlan's brother, who sheltered the duo, according to the Inilah.com news website.

Another suspect, Alfins Bernius Sinaga, who acted as the getaway driver, was nabbed at a nearby site.

Police are now looking for the remaining suspect named Yus Pane.