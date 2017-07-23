Two more areas in Malaysia's Kuching affected by rabies, bringing total to 20 in Sarawak

KUCHING (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Two more areas have been declared as rabies-affected, said the Sarawak state disaster management committee.

They are Kampung Entubuh, Tebedu in Serian, and Mile 5, Jalan Semeba, in the outskirts of Kuching.

"This brings the total to 20 rabies-affected areas, where dogs have been found to be rabies-positive in Sarawak," the committee said in a statement here Sunday (July 23).

The 18 affected areas are Kampung Krait, Kampung Paon Rimu, Kampung Paon Rimu Bakung, Kampung Remun, Kampung Lebor, Kampung Saroban, Kampung Tangga, Kampung Ampungan, Kampung Mentong Berawan, Kampung Mentong Silaga, Kampung Engkabang, Kampung Tampek Sumpas, Kampung Rasau, Siburan Bazaar, Serian Town and Mile 45 of the Kuching-Sri Aman Road, Kampung Temong Mura, Tebedu and Rumah Janta Punggu Mawang in Sri Aman.

Four children have died from the disease while a 52-year-old man from Kampung Remun, Serian, has been confirmed as the fifth rabies victim. He was bitten by a dog in early May.

He was admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.