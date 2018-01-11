Two killed in cops and robbers shootout in Malaysia

MALACCA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Two men believed to be armed robbers were killed in a shootout with Malacca police at Taman Bandar Baharu in Sungai Udang on Wednesday morning (Jan 10).

Police on crime prevention rounds had come across a car without its registration plate parked behind a hypermarket at 4.30am.

The officers then noticed three men acting suspiciously in the car and when they ordered the trio to surrender, the suspects started shooting at them.

Two of the suspects, believed to be foreigners, were killed in the crossfire while the third suspect managed to escape into a secondary jungle.

Malacca police chief Deputy Commissioner Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan confirmed the incident, adding that a manhunt has been launched for the remaining suspect.