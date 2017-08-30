Two drown in Thailand after disabled man tries to rescue pet dog

BANGKOK (THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A disabled man jumped into a reservoir in Thailand's Surin province in a bid to save his dog but drowned together with a village headman who tried to rescue him on Tuesday (Aug 29) afternoon.

The double drowning incident happened at 2.30pm at a reservoir in Ban Kham Noi village in Tambon Khon Taek, Sangkha district.

The 20m-wide reservoir was overflowing its weir following heavy downpour.

Police identified the victims as Chaiporn Indee, 44, who was disabled in the legs, and Praphasit Wiwasuk, the village head.

Police said Chaiporn was bathing on the bank of the reservoir when his dog slipped and fell into the waters. He jumped in to try to save his pet but he sank while the dog managed to swim back to the shore.

The village headman, who saw the incident, jumped into the waters to save Chaiporn but he too drowned.

Scuba divers of the Surin Rescue Foundation found Chaiporn's body in the evening while the body of Praphasit was found at 10.35pm.