Two botched circumcision cases in one week

KUALA LUMPUR • A nine-year-old Malaysian boy has lost a part of his penis after a failed reattachment procedure, in the second botched circumcision case to come to light this week.

According to a lawyer, Mr P. Uthayakumar, the child had the head of his penis completely severed during a circumcision procedure using scissors at a clinic in Jalan Ipoh in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 15.

Mr Uthayakumar said the boy was taken to the capital city's general hospital, Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL), to try to reattach the penis.

But the procedure failed as the reattached member blackened, leaving the doctor with no choice but to amputate it.

"It is so unfortunate that this had happened to the poor boy. He is so young, he doesn't know what has happened," said Mr Uthayakumar, who is planning to hold a news conference today to talk about the case.

Malaysian Muslims often have their sons circumcised during the long December school holidays to give them time to recover afterwards.

On Tuesday, media reports said that a 10-year-old boy had his penis severed during a laser-based circumcision procedure at a clinic in Taman Cheras Utama, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. The incident occurred at about 8.15pm on Dec 20 at the clinic.

Soon after the procedure, the doctor told the boy's father that he had accidentally cut off the head of his son's penis. The boy was rushed to the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital, which referred him to HKL for surgery to reattach the head of his penis. It was learnt that the surgery was successful.

