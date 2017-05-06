Twin blasts in Philippine capital kill at least two: Police

MANILA (AFP/PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - Two explosions in the Philippine capital on Saturday night (May 6) killed at least two people and injured four others, police and witnesses said.

The blasts occurred in the same area in Quiapo, where there are big slums, within two and a half hours of each other, according to police and an AFP photographer who witnessed the second explosion.

Shortly after the first explosion, which happened at around 5.50 pm on Gunao Street, the Manila Police District (MPD) secured the area around Islamic Center, closing the street to traffic, according to a report by Radyo Inquirer.

At around 8.30 pm, another there was another explosion, this time on Norzagaray Street. This happened as Chief Supt. Oscar Albayalde, director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), was giving a media briefing on the earlier explosion.

In a tweet shortly after the first blast, Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), said three people were also reported injured in the blast.

He said the PRC Operations Center dispatched an ambulance to the blast site.

Another blast in Quiapo on April 29, which occurred as Southeast Asian leaders were meeting for a summit, injured 14 people.

Police said that a pipe bomb caused that blast, and insisted it was not a terrorism incident related to the gathering of political leaders.

Police did not immediately give any explanation for Saturday's explosion.