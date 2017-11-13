Trump discusses trade, North Korea threat with Abe, Turnbull

MANILA (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump raised North Korea's missile tests during talks on Monday (Nov 13) with the prime ministers of Japan and Australia, and said "a lot" of progress had been made in negotiations on trade.

On the sidelines of a summit of East and South-east Asian leaders in Manila, Trump met Japan's Shinzo Abe and Australia's Malcolm Turnbull, and said discussions at the meeting would include tensions on the Korean Peninsula and trade.

In brief remarks prior to media being ushered out of the meeting, Turnbull said North Korea's "recklessness" needed to be stopped, while Abe said the most immediate challenge was to ensure regional peace and stability.

(This story is developing)