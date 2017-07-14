Travelling seven storeys underground

PHOTO: FACEBOOK PAGE OF NAJIB RAZAK
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife, Ms Rosmah Mansor, travelled seven storeys underground on Wednesday as they tried out the second phase of the MRT line covering Greater Kuala Lumpur with a group of young Malaysians. The second phase of the Sungai Buloh to Kajang line, covering 51km, will be officially launched on Monday by Datuk Seri Najib. The RM21 billion (S$6.8 billion) MRT network will add 14 new stations to the five already opened. Seven of these new stations are located seven storeys underground.

