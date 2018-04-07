Traitors to Barisan Nasional will be revealed after elections, says Hishammuddin

SEMBRONG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Traitors to the ruling Barisan Nasional in the elections will be revealed, warned Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

"There will be those who are interested in a seat but are not chosen. It is from here that we will be able to test their loyalty," he told reporters, after launching the Sembrong Barisan Nasional election machinery here on Friday (April 6).

He acknowledged that those who are not selected as candidates may deliberately jeopardise Barisan in the polls.

"Irrespective if they are with us or not, we will still forge ahead without them. It is only after the results of the polls that we will know who the traitors are," he said.

On the opposition Pakatan Harapan candidates, Hishammuddin labelled them as seasonal candidates who only appear just before the polls.

"This is what we see here in Sembrong. In the last 15 years that I have been here, they have changed candidates who then disappear after the election," he said.

He said such seasonal candidates lacked commitment in helping the people.

"What saddens me is that they take a destructive approach by sowing hatred and disunity among the various communities by casting doubts, fears and finger pointing," he added.

Hishammuddin won the newly created Sembrong parliament seat in 2004 with a majority of 16,978 votes.

He successfully defended his seat in 2008 and 2013 by a comfortable majority of 11,570 votes and 10,631 votes.

Earlier, Hishammuddin drew laughter from the crowd when he said that the Sembrong parliament seat had its own 'Do,Re, Mi'.

He said this in reference to the state seats of Paloh and Kahang being held by the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) and Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) assemblymen.

He called on Umno members here to continue giving their support to MCA's Yeoh Yap Kun, who will be defending his Paloh seat, and MIC's R. Vidyanathan, who will defend his Kahang seat.