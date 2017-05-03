Tough Philippines Environment Secretary Regina Lopez loses Senate confirmation vote

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine lawmakers on Wednesday (May 3) voted to reject the appointment of Regina Lopez as environment minister, 10 months into her term in office, a member of the panel told Reuters.

Congressman Ronaldo Zamora confirmed in a text message that the panel had voted in favour of rejecting Lopez.

The plenary of the Commission on Appointments has yet to announce its decision or endorse the vote. Another source at the Senate who declined to be identified also said Lopez had been rejected.

Congressional confirmations in the Philippines typically happen months after ministers start work. President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Lopez on June 30, 2016.

Lopez, a committed environmentalist, angered the mining industry after ordering the closure of 22 of the Philippines' 41 mines in February to protect water resources in the world's top nickel ore exporter.

She later cancelled dozens of contracts for undeveloped mines and just last week banned future open-pit mining projects as she tightened her crackdown of a sector she blames for extensive environmental damage.

At Tuesday's hearing, Lopez struggled to defend the legal basis for requiring nickel miners that remove their ore stockpiles to set aside an additional 2 million pesos (US$39,948) per hectare of disturbed land on top of funds already set aside to repair environmental damage, only saying that she wanted to help farmers in those areas.

"I'm a very out of the box person," she said.

Reuters reported in March that eight nickel miners suspended last year for environmental infractions were allowed to remove previously mined ore that could pose environmental hazards. But, the order added the additional funds be set aside to fix any further environmental pollution.

"You can't invent fees without congressional authority," Senator Alan Peter Cayetano later told reporters.

Duterte has largely backed Lopez's crackdown.

The same panel in March rejected Perfecto Yasay as foreign minister, their first dismissal of a member of Duterte's Cabinet.

Mining is a contentious issue in the largely underexplored Southeast Asian country after past examples of environmental mismanagement, including a 1996 tailings leak at Canadian-owned Marcopper Mining Corp's copper mine in Marinduque that contaminated rivers.