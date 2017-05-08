Top Malaysian ISIS terrorist Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi is dead: Police chief

KUALA LUMPUR (The Star/Asia News Network) - Malaysia police confirmed on Monday (May 8) Malaysian ISIS militant Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi has been killed in Syria.

"After reviewing intelligence, we can confirm that Wanndy have been killed in an attack in Raqqa, Syria on April 29," Inspector General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said via his @KBAB51 Twitter handle.

News of Muhammad Wanndy's alleged death had been swirling since his wife Nor Mahmudah Ahmad, 28, announced it in a Facebook post late last month.

She said Muhammad Wanndy could have been killed in Syria in a drone strike.

Stating that she accepted her husband's fate, Nor Mahmudah - who has been in Syria with Wanndy since 2014 - vowed to carry on with his struggle in Syria.

"My Mujahid, finally it is your time to go. I will remain here and carry on with the work you started. I accept this as fate," Nor Mahmudah wrote in her latest posting.