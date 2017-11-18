Tony Fernandes vs Harith Iskander boxing match on the cards?

PETALING JAYA (THS STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - AirAsia Group chief executive officer Tony Fernandes and comedian Harith Iskander sent tongues wagging when they asked social media users who would win in a boxing match between them.

On Friday (Nov 17), Harith posted a video of his boxing training in a gym.

The video showed Harith intensely sparring with his boxing trainer, Irwan Izzat Iskandar, who is the owner of a boutique fitness studio in Taman Tun Dr Ismail.

"I've seen your post of your boxing training @tonyfernandes..not bad for an old geezer. Not sure how you would stand up to a younger opponent like me," the caption of the video on his Instagram read.

Harith then asked social media users what they thought of it.

"Who would win in a straight up 3 rounder?" he added, tagging Irwan, who is said to be working him hard.

Tan Sri Fernandes reposted Harith's video on his Instagram account, laughing off his boxing attempt.

"@harithiskander trying to box. Hahahhhaa. Obviously motivated by me. Long way to go bro," he said.

In the post, Fernandes told Harith that he will see him in the boxing ring.

He later mocked Harith's sparring in the video, questioning whether it was boxing or "just moving your hands in a haphazard manner".

"Boxing or comedy show? Sad. And you called me an old man. Hmm who did a lot of push-ups on TV," he said.

Fernandes was referring to his time when he did more push-ups on television than Harith when he was a guest on the Obviously Harith late night show back in 2016.

He also asked social media users who would win in a fight between the both of them.

Many social media users responded on both their social media accounts.

the_cappuccinolifeI said he would pay to watch the fight while mhafizuddin61 said it would be the match of the century!

martin_andy_official added that it was a match to watch.

However, luisquareIs questioned whether a fight was really going to materialise.

jonjonyjonathan pleaded for the fight to happen.

"Please make this fight happen for charity," he said.