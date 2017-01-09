Toddler rescued after head was stuck between gate grilles in Malaysia

KLANG - A Malaysian toddler got his head stuck between the grilles of the gate of his family home in Taman Seri Andalas, on Sunday (Jan 8).

The two-year-old was trapped for over half an hour before he was rescued by firemen, the New Straits Times reported.

The incident occurred at 8pm.

The operations officer of Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, Mr Mohd Hissam Sidik, said the boy was playing when his head got stuck.

He said the boy's grandfather rushed to Andalas Fire and Rescue Station to get help.

8/1/2016: KEPALA KANAK-KANAK (L) 2 TAHUN TERSEPIT DI JERIJI PINTU DI Lorong Seri Banang 11B, Taman Seri Andalas, Klang pada pukul 8.56 malam pic.twitter.com/geyanxproS — BOMBA (@bombaJBPM) January 9, 2017

"A team of firemen dispatched to help, took about five minutes to cut the grilles and rescue the boy," he added.