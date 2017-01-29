Toddler is first flood casualty in Pahang floods

KUANTAN (BERNAMA) - A toddler was found drowned near her house in Kampung Medang Hilir on Saturday night (Jan 28), making her the first casualty involving flood victims in Pahang.

The police chief for the Pekan district of Pahang, Superintendent Amran Sidek said the victim, identified as Siti Nurdarwisyah Abdul Rahman, aged one year and eight months, was found in between trees outside the house about 30 minutes after her family members and villagers began searching for the girl.

"Her father, Muhammad Firdaus Sazali, 24, on realising that his only child was not around, had asked his neighbours to assist in the search outside the house," he said.

"His wife, father, mother-in-law and brother-in-law were at home at the time of the incident," he told reporters on Sunday.

Amran said the girl was reported missing at 7.22pm.

The girl's father said his brother-in-law had forgotten to close the house door when he went out to move a boat, and that this might have caused the toddler to go out and be swept away by the current.

The victim was pronounced dead at the Pekan Hospital at 9.17pm Saturday.

Separately, Johor saw two casualties last week from the floods. On Tuesday, the body of a 21-year-old man who had fallen off from his boat at Kampung Tengah in Segamat was found at around 7.45am. In another incident, a 58-year-old man who was on his way home on Thursday was found dead in Segamat near the Ladang Felda Palong Timur area after the motorcycle he was riding was washed away by the flood currents.