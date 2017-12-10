Timelapse showing Bali Mount Agung erupting several times

BALI (REUTERS) - A timelapse video captured on Friday (Dec 8) showed Bali's Mount Agung erupting a number of times.

According to the Indonesian Disaster Mitigation Agency, volcanic ash spewed as high as 2.1 kilometers above the crater when one of the eruptions happened at 7.59 am (Singapore time).

Operations at Bali and Lombok International Airports remain normal.

The 3,000 metre Agung - a so-called strato-volcano capable of very violent eruptions - has recorded a sharp rise in activity that has raised worries about a repeat of a 1963 eruption that killed more than 1,000 people.