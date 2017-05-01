Three-year-old Malaysian girl killed, two others injured as van crashes into stalls at Cameron Highlands night market

IPOH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A three-year-old Malaysian girl died while two others were seriously injured when a night market trader in Cameron Highlands crashed his van into them on Sunday night (April 30).

Adra Mustaffa Kamal from Kampung Tenglu Laut, in the town of Mersing in Johor, died in hospital due to severe head injuries.

Cameron Highlands district police officer Hasadid Hamid said a 22-year-old woman fractured her leg, and another woman sustained head injuries in the 9.45pm incident at the Golden Hill night market.

He said the little girl, together with her parents, and two other siblings, were looking at toys at one of the stalls when the incident occurred.

"The van driver claimed he was moving his van slowly, and revving the engine to ensure customers moved to give him way. However, the van suddenly lurched forward and rammed into several stalls, including the one where the girl was picking her toys," he added.

He said the driver had been arrested and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.