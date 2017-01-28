Three vehicles in Johor swept away by flood in last two days

SEGAMAT (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Three vehicles in the district of Segamat in the Malaysian state of Johor have been swept away by strong currents in the last two days.

The drivers of the vehicles - a lorry and two Myvi cars - had driven through the flooded road from Kampung Pogoh to Bukit Kepong near Segamat, disregarding the warning signs put up by villagers about the strong current and deep water.

The state of Johor has been among the hardest hit from the Malaysian floods, which have affected nine of the country's thirteen states this week. Most of those affected by the floods were residents from the districts of Segamat and Kota Tinggi.

Segamat, in particular, has the biggest number of flood victims, with 3,428 people housed at 44 relief centres.

Villager Mohd Suhaimi Jantan, 27, said the two cars and the lorry were swept away between 8pm on Thursday (Jan 26) and 4am on Friday (Jan 27).

He said, the road, which connected Bukit Kepong and Segamat, has been under deep floodwater for the past three days.

"However, many stubborn motorists still tried to drive through the road. We put up signboards to warn them, but a few still tried to drive through, not realising that the water there is very deep and the current swift," he said on Friday.

He said a few managed to reverse when they realised the danger, but the drivers of the three vehicles were unable to do so in time.

Fortunately, all of them managed to swim to safety, although their vehicles were submerged in the flood.

Mohd Suhaimi said the first incident involving the Myvi occurred at about 8.30pm on Thursday. The car was swept away but the driver managed to escape.

He said in the second incident, a lorry carrying oil palm fruits drove through the flooded road, followed closely by another Myvi.

"The lorry stalled, and the driver of the Myvi tried to make a U-turn but both vehicles were quickly swept by the water. Luckily both vehicles got stuck between trees and both drivers escaped unhurt," he said.

When contacted, Segamat police district officer Superintendent Raub Selamat confirmed the incidents and said all three drivers lodged police reports on the matter.