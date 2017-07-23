Three children drown in construction pit in Philippines' Cebu

CEBU CITY (THE PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Three children drowned on Saturday (July 22) in a water catchment pit inside a construction site in Barangay Pitalo, San Fernando, some 30km south of Cebu City in the Philippines.

The San Fernando police identified the victims as siblings Ringgo Caneda, 10, and Rodrigo Jr, seven, and their cousin TJ Dizon Ybanez, seven, all of Sitio Lakaraw in Barangay Pitalo.

Rolando Bastida, of the San Fernando Police Station, said Ringgo asked permission from their mother to go for a swim with Rodrigo but did not say where.

"The mother did not expect that her sons would go to the construction site of a new subdivision in their area. There is a hole there to store rainwater," said Bastida in a phone interview.

Cebu has been experiencing light to moderate rain since Friday because of the south-west monsoon enhanced by tropical depression Fabian.

Bastida said a backhoe was used to scoop the remains of the three children who were brought to the Carcar Provincial Hospital where they were declared dead.

