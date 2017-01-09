Thousands of Singaporean motorists caught for unpaid summons in Malaysia traffic police operation

JOHOR BARU - In a 48-hour crackdown, thousands of Singaporean motorists were caught for unpaid summons, paying fines close to RM200,000 (S$64,333).

The operation on Friday (Jan 6) and Saturday saw 5,710 foreign vehicles checked, with 3,000 Singaporean motorists settling 3,275 summons, according to the Malay Mail Online. The offences were mainly speeding.

They have to pay on the spot or their vehicles would be confiscated, and returned only after they paid up.

Bukit Aman traffic police investigation and enforcement (operation) officer DSP Bakri Zainal Abidin said Singaporeans were responsible for most of the 275,663 unpaid summons, ahead of motorists from Indonesia, Brunei, and Thailand.

Since 2010, Singaporeans accumulated 184,024 unpaid summons and 3,423 arrest warrants.

DSP Bakri told the Malay Mail Online that some motorists test drive their cars on the four-lane highways after getting them tuned up, while others go on "adventure rides" in cars such as Lamborghini and Ferrari that sometimes result in accidents.

"Their mentality against Malaysian traffic regulations must change as we are determined to keep roads safe," he said.

He added that the police operation, named Op Saman Tertunggak Warganegara Asing (OSTWA), would be conducted regularly, involving advanced high-definition camera technology (iCOP) and MCOPS (Mobile Compound Online Pay System).

According to the report, the checks were done at Gelang Patah Rest and Relaxation stop near the Second Link, the Pandan Rest and Relaxation stop at Eastern Dispersal Link (EDL) and Km2 of Jalan Tebrau.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement director SAC Datuk Mahamad Akhir Darus told the Malay Mail Online, that the operation aimed to remind foreign drivers about road safety, and to settle outstanding fines.

He added that this is an ongoing effort and no one can escape. Traffic offenders can pay their fines through government portals www.myeg.com.my and www.rilek.com.my.