Thousands of Malaysians pay last respects to Sarawak Chief Minister Adenan Satem

KUCHING (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Thousands of people from all walks of life converged at a mosque in Kuching on Thursday (Jan 12) to pay their respects to Tan Sri Adenan Satem, the Chief Minister of Sarawak who died of a heart attack a day earlier.

The coffin bearing Tan Sri Adenan's remains arrived at the mosque from his residence in Santubong at about 11am, accompanied by his widow Puan Sri Jamilah Anu and their five children.

Jamilah was teary but shook hands with well-wishers, telling them "I am strong."

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei is expected to join Governor Taib Mahmud, Prime Minister Najib Tun Razak, federal and state leaders at the funeral.

Prayers were led by acting state imam Ustaz Mustapha Kamal Ahmad Fauzi.

Corporate leaders, community leaders and representatives of associations and non-governmental organisations, civil servants and ordinary folks were also among those who paid their respects to Adenan, who died just two weeks shy of his 73rd birthday, reported Bernama.

A representative of Pok Ka Buddhist Temple, Christine Chiou, was among those who arrived before 9am.

She said a large number of people from her temple would come to pay their respects to Adenan whom she described was among the best chief ministers for the state.

"I'm bringing these lilies which signify purity," she said.

Adenan's body will be laid at the mosque until 1pm for the public and dignitaries to pay their respects before the burial, which is scheduled after the zohor (midday) prayer.

Adenan died of heart complications at the Kota Samarahan Heart Centre near here at about 1.20 pm Wednesday.

People from all walks of life continue to arrive at Adenan's residence at Damai Jaya, Santubong.