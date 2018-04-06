The Straits Times team covering Malaysia's General Election

In the lead-up to Malaysia's 14th General Election that has to be held within 60 days of Parliament's dissolution on Saturday (April 7), The Straits Times' team of reporters will fan out across the country to bring you comprehensive coverage of the closely watched polls.

Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh will lead Malaysia correspondents Trinna Leong and Nadirah Rodzi in covering developments in peninsular Malaysia out of Kuala Lumpur. From the capital, they will closely watch Selangor, one of the key battleground states which the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) aims to wrest back from the opposition after losing it in 2008.

Regional correspondent Arlina Arshad will follow the action in Kedah, the home state of former premier turned opposition leader Mahathir Mohamad and another key battleground. The 92-year-old leader and his son, former Kedah Menteri Besar Mukhriz, are keen to win the hearts of rural Malay voters there.

Veteran regional correspondent Leslie Lopez will travel to Sabah, long considered a BN safe deposit, but where anti-federal sentiments have been running high amid frustration over a lack of autonomy.

Closer to home, senior correspondent Zaihan Mohamed Yusof and regional correspondent Charissa Yong will feel the pulse on the ground in the southern state of Johor. The opposition is eyeing the BN stronghold and is expected to field strong candidates there.

Besides bringing you the news and excitement from the hustings, the team will also offer insightful analyses and commentaries as issues arise from the campaigning.

Photojournalists Kua Chee Siong and Ariffin Jamar, videographer Azim Azman, and several other colleagues will bring you the sights and sounds of the campaign trail.

