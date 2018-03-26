The candidates

KAROLIN MARGRET NATASA AND SURYADMAN GIDOT

Ms Karolin Margret Natasa is the daughter of West Kalimantan governor Cornelis M. H., whose final term ends this year.

The 36-year-old was elected as Landak regent less than a year ago, in polls last May. Regents are elected officials who head a district, or regency, under a provincial administration.

She has proven to be a strong campaigner, although some of her detractors claim her success was mainly down to her father's wealth and connections.

A sex-tape scandal in 2012 allegedly involving Ms Karolin and a senior figure from the Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle (PDI-P) has also not hurt her political career.

But there has been criticism that her nomination was an attempt by her father to build a political dynasty in West Kalimantan, where he has been governor since 2008.

Ms Karolin's running mate, Suryadman Gidot, 46, is her counterpart in Bengkayang regency.

Both candidates are Christians who enjoy support from the Dayak community, including those who are Muslims. They are backed by the ruling PDI-P and Democratic Party.

SUTARDMIDJI AND RIA NORSAN

Mr Sutardmidji, 55, the popular mayor of West Kalimantan's capital Pontianak, and Mempawah regent Ria Norsan, 50, are endorsed by Golkar, Hanura and a few other Islamic parties.

They are likely to appeal to the Muslim vote, as well as conservatives who supported the anti-Ahok movement in Jakarta.

Mr Sutardmidji, who like many Indonesians goes by just one name, is of Indian and Chinese descent.

He is the most experienced candidate in the gubernatorial race. But political analyst Deka Anwar from the Jakarta-based Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict (Ipac) said he and Mr Ria lack the backing of Dayaks in the hinterland, which will be crucial if they hope to beat Ms Karolin and Mr Suryadman.

MILTON CROSBY AND BOYMAN HARUN

The third pair of former Sintang regent Milton Crosby and National Mandate Party (PAN) provincial chief Boyman Harun, 53, are backed by PAN and Gerindra, Indonesia's largest opposition party.

Ms Dian Lestari, chairman of the Alliance of Independent Journalists in Pontianak, said the Milton-Boyman ticket could split both the Dayak and Muslim vote, against Ms Karolin and Mr Suryadman.

Mr Deka similarly believes PAN and Gerindra's decision to back Mr Milton should be seen as part of a strategy to attract Muslim-Dayak voters only to give the Sutarmidji-Ria ticket an edge over their Christian rivals, who hope to win all the Dayak vote.

But without significant funding, the Milton-Boyman ticket is unlikely to make it past the run-off at the gubernatorial polls in June.

Francis Chan