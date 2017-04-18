That's not Malaysian way, judge tells man in terror plot

KUALA LUMPUR • A Kuala Lumpur judge has ticked off a night market trader for plotting a terror attack on a nightclub in Johor Baru, saying the 34-year-old should follow Malaysia's way of life, The Star news site reported.

Justice Azman Abdullah told the perpetrator, Jasanizam Rosni, yesterday: "We should not adopt the way of thinking in volatile countries. It does not suit our situation here. You were born here, you are a citizen here, you should follow the way of life here."

According to English language daily New Straits Times, Jasanizam's lawyer, Mr Muhd Ruzaini Zulkifli, pleaded for a lenient sentence. He said: "My client's level of participation is minimal. He just received orders to retrieve the bomb from Puchong, in Selangor and to recce the possible targets."

According to the fact of the case, Jasanizam and his friend, Md Saifuddin Muji, were ordered by Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi, a Syria-based Malaysian leader of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), to retrieve a hand grenade from accomplices in Puchong.

After learning how to use the grenade, Jasanizam and Saifuddin planned to launch an attack on Platinum nightclub in Johor between June 27 and July 2 last year.

However, their plan was foiled when police arrested Saifuddin and he showed them the hand grenade, which he had buried under a coconut tree near his village.

Jasanizam was sentenced to three years' jail.

Meanwhile, in Kota Tinggi, Johor, a 24-year-old resort worker, Mohd Firdaus Saibi, has been charged with possessing 29 pictures and 240 videos related to ISIS on his mobile phone, reported The Star newspaper.

According to the facts of the case, Mohd Firdaus Saibi, who was unrepresented, committed the crime on March 21. If convicted, he can be jailed up to seven years or fined. The case will be transferred to the Kuala Lumpur High Court for hearing.

Malaysia saw its first and only successful terrorist attack last June, when two ISIS sympathisers on a motorcycle lobbed a hand grenade into the Movida nightclub in Puchong, injuring eight people.