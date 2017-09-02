Thaksin's daughter says unfortunate events of Shinawatra family shows they are loved, not forgotten

BANGKOK (THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The youngest daughter of former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra posted on Facebook and Instagram on Friday night (Sept 1), saying the unfortunate events experienced by her family showed that they are loved and never forgotten by the people.

Paetongtan Shinawatra's posts came after her aunt, former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, fled the country and failed to show up on Aug 25 to hear the court's ruling against her in a rice-pledging case.

"I would like to thank unfortunate events that let us know how lucky we are to have a family whose members love one another and to have friends who are ready to stand by us, as well as to have the people who have never forgotten us," Paetongtan wrote in the Thai language.

"And the people understand that father and aunt love the people and the country more than anything else."

Paetongtan Shinawatra posted on her Facebook page Ing Shinawatra and on her @ingshin21 Instagram account.

Her father Thaksin was ousted in a 2006 coup and lives in self-exile to avoid a 2008 graft conviction which he said was politically motivated.