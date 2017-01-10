Thailand braces itself for more floods

Villagers in Nakhon Si Thammarat province might face more flooding as more torrential rain is forecast to hit southern Thailand today. The country has been hit by widespread flooding over the past week as unseasonal rain fell hard and fast on 12 southern provinces, leaving at least 21 dead. Close to a million people have been affected by the fast-rising waters so far, in what Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has described as the "worst rainfall in more than 30 years".

