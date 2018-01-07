Thai police to contact British counterparts over Yingluck photo

BANGKOK • The police in Thailand plan to contact their counterparts in Britain to seek more information on the whereabouts of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra after the recent appearance of another photograph showing her in London.

Deputy national police chief General Srivara Rangsibrahmanakul said Thai police will seek more information through Interpol in a bid to determine whether Yingluck is in the British capital.

The police will also contact the woman who is seen with Yingluck in the latest photo, he said.

Gen Srivara was referring to a photo of Yingluck with an unidentified woman that appeared on the Twitter and Facebook accounts of several people.

The caption for the photo said it was taken outside Harrods, a luxury department store in London.

The whereabouts of the former prime minister have been a mystery since she fled the country in August last year, on the eve of a landmark decision by the Supreme Court on a negligence case related to a rice subsidy scheme implemented during her administration.

The Thai government has accused the Yingluck government of financial irresponsibility and graft, saying it caused the country to suffer billions of dollars in losses through corruption.

When Yingluck did not show up in court, the Supreme Court postponed the decision, but sentenced her to five years in jail last September. Since her disappearance, media reports have speculated that Yingluck was in Dubai - where her elder brother and former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra owns a house - or in London, where she is thought to be applying for political asylum.

Yingluck, the leader of the Pheu Thai Party, has not issued a public statement since leaving Thailand.

