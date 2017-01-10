Thai king's office seeks changes to draft constitution: PM

Published
21 min ago

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn's office has requested changes to a draft constitution regarding royal powers, the prime minister said on Tuesday (Jan 10). "The request said there are three to four issues that need fixing to ensure his royal powers," Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told reporters.

Prayut did not give details but said the changes would be made.

The draft constitution was passed in a referendum in August last year. It paves the way for a return to civilian rule, including a general election that the military government has promised for this year.

