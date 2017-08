BANGKOK (AFP) - Thailand's junta chief on Friday (Aug 25) ordered border checkpoints to be beefed up after ex-prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra failed to turn up at a court date that could have seen her jailed, sparking rumours that she has fled the country.

"I just learnt that she did not show up (at court)," Prayut Chan-o-Cha told reporters.

"I have ordered border checkpoints to be stepped up," he said, including local and major routes out of the country.