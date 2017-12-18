Thai dog off to a running start with new 'legs'

A dog that lost its front legs in a violent attack has been given a new lease of life with a pair of high-tech carbon fibre racing blades, similar to those used by paralympic athletes.
A dog in Thailand which had its legs hacked off for chewing a pair of shoes is running free again after being fitted with the type of blades used by paralympic runners. Cola's front legs were sliced off with a sword about a year ago in a violent attack by its owner's furious neighbour in Bangkok.
Dec 18, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

A dog in Thailand which had its legs hacked off for chewing a pair of shoes is running free again after being fitted with the type of blades used by paralympic runners. Cola's front legs were sliced off with a sword about a year ago in a violent attack by its owner's furious neighbour in Bangkok. The Soi Dog Foundation, an animal welfare group based on the resort island of Phuket, brought in prosthetic specialist Bengt Soderberg to fit Cola with the world's first high-tech, carbon-fibre racing blades for dogs. Now Cola is back running with the pack, and Soi Dog Foundation founder John Dalley said Cola is even ready to trust humans again.

