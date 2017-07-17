Thai buffalos trade ploughing for racing

THAILAND (REUTERS) - Thai farmers in eastern Chonburi Province joined in the annual buffalo race with ploughs on Sunday (July 16) as part of a festival to conserve the buffalo ploughing tradition.

The race, which has long replaced the easy-going mammals' traditional job of preparing the soil of the paddy fields for decades, takes place during the farmers' break from planting season.

Farmers say most of the buffalos nowadays are no longer raised to work on farm lands but to join in race competitions, some has never worked like their ancestors used to.

The buffalos are more valuable now than ever. Their market value depends on their performances, starting at over US$2400 (S$3,281) each.