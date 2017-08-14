Thai airlines offer special privileges for women in the month of August

BANGKOK (THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A number of Thai airlines have rolled out the 'pink' carpet for women travellers throughout August in conjunction with the ongoing Women's Journey Thailand Campaign.

These include special privileges and benefits as well as airfare promotions from Thai Airways International, Thai Smile Airways, Bangkok Airways and NokScoot.

Thai Airways International (THAI) offers additional benefits for women who fly with the airline, including 10 free kilograms of additional excess baggage allowance and special check-in counter for ladies at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport.

And if they go shopping at the Emporium Department Store, they can show their THAI boarding pass to get a "Think Pink" juice at the Harvest Juice shop.

THAI's Royal Orchid Holidays is also offering special room rates and double Royal Orchid Plus miles.

Meanwhile, THAI subsidiary Thai Smile Airways is offering special airfare promotions, brand name goods from Boots Retail (Thailand) as a Mother's Day gift, and a special 'Pink' dessert menu, all of which will be available on every flight throughout this August.

Bangkok Airways is offering women travellers a special domestic airfare of 1,190 baht (S$49) per trip on its flights between Bangkok and popular destinations in Thailand including Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Sukhothai, Phuket, Krabi and Trat.

Valid for travel until Aug 31, bookings must be made by Aug 15. Women travellers will also enjoy extra privileges, such as, an additional 10kg of baggage allowance, receive double FlyerBonus points, and receive 15 points when becoming a member of FlyerBonus by the end of this August.

A special offer from NokScoot is for a purchase of FlyBag or FlyBagEat tickets on the NokScoot website. Women travellers will receive a 10 per cent discount with the MOMMYDAY promo code, which can be used for booking during Aug 7-31 with travel dates during Aug 7 - Dec 20.

Mrs Srisuda Wanapinyosak, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing - Asia and South Pacific said: "We are pleased that the Women's Journey Thailand Campaign has received tremendous support from the related authorities and the private sector for two consecutive years, and has helped encourage women travellers from around the world to visit Thailand to enjoy a huge range of activities, special deals, discounts and privileges throughout this special month."

The Airports of Thailand and the Immigration Bureau will also provide special "pink lanes" for women who visit Thailand this August.