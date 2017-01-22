Terengganu floods: 27 schools closed, over 3,000 evacuated

KUALA TERENGGANU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The worsening floods that hit again in many parts of the state has forced the closure of 27 schools in five districts.

State Education Department director Shafruddin Ali Hussin said in a statement Sunday (Jan 22) that the closure affected 5,824 students and 681 teachers.

Fourteen of the schools were located in Hulu Terengganu, nine in Setiu, two in Besut and one each in Dungun and Kemaman.

"On Sunday morning, we had decided that due to the worsening floods, these schools had to be closed.

"Many of the schools had been inundated by flood waters. Some roads linking to the schools had been cut off while other schools were used as evacuation centres," he said.

He added that those who arrived at the schools were allowed to return home for their safety.

In Hulu Terengganu, the affected schools are SK Tengkawang, SK Matang, SK Kua, SK Bukit Tadok, SK Lubok Periuk, SK Tg Ampuan Intan, SMA Mahmudiah, SM Imtiaz Kuala Berang, SK K Ping, SK Getang, SMK Kuala Jenderis, SK Teris, SK Padang Setebu and SK Kuala Jenderis

The schools closed in Setiu are SK Kg Besut, SK Chalok, SK Langkap, SK Kg Buloh , SK Sg Las, SK Kg Bukit, SK Kampung Fikri, SK Lubuk Teras and SK Alur Lek Kasar.

The other schools closed are SK Padang Kubu in Kemaman, SK Kampung Nangka and SK Tembila in Besut, while the affected school in Dungun is SK Minda Talong.

As of 8am on Sunday, the total number of residents affected by flood was 3,998 in four districts.

According to the statistics from the state Civil Defence Force, Besut recorded the most evacuees at 1,398 from 343 families in 30 evacuation centres.

Hulu Terengganu was next in line with 1,386 victims from 497 families in 19 centres.

Setiu recorded 1,070 victims from 286 families housed in 26 evacuation centres, while Kemaman had 144 victims from 40 families placed in six centres.