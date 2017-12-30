Temperature in Thailand to drop further during New Year holidays

BANGKOK (THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Thailand's Meteorological Department on Saturday (Dec 30) warned that the mercury would plunge by another 2 deg C to 4 deg C from New Year’s Eve to Jan 2.

In the daily weather forecast issued at 6am on Saturday, the department said another strong high pressure area from China will extend to upper Thailand during the period, resulting in a drop in temperature by 2 deg C to 4 deg C.

The department said the upper part of Thailand would be covered in fog in the morning so motorists need to be careful.

The department added that a moderate north-east monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand would bring isolated heavy rain over the lower part of the country and would cause waves about 2m to 4m high in the Gulf from Sunday till Jan 2.

For the next 24 hours, the department predicted the lowest temperature on northern mountaintops at 8 deg C and north-eastern mountaintops at 9 deg C.

The department expected the lowest temperature in Bangkok during the next 24 hours to be around 23 deg C to 25 deg C.