Teenager detained for throwing firecracker outside stadium after SEA Games football final

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A teenager was arrested by police for hurling a firecracker outside Shah Alam Stadium after the SEA Games football final where Thailand edged Malaysia 1-0 to claim the gold medal on Tuesday (Aug 29).

Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the teenage boy was arrested when he hurled the firecracker outside the stadium as fans were leaving after the game.

"This serves as a lesson to others who think they can escape. We are still monitoring and will continue to do so until tomorrow (Wednesday) morning," he said.

Comm Mazlan said that apart from the arrest, there were no untoward incidents during the game.

Fans had been warned ahead of the final that police would not tolerate any form of provocation and will take immediate action against anyone trying to cause trouble.

The warning came after two Myanmar fans were injured in a brawl after last Monday night's match with Malaysia.

The men were allegedly beaten up at the Shah Alam Stadium parking lot close to midnight.

Both were taken to Shah Alam Hospital for treatment.

Comm Mazlan said three local men, in their early 20s, have been arrested over the incident.