Teen pleads guilty to possessing two bombs

KOTA BARU • A teenager suspected of being involved in a planned attack on a beer festival in Kuala Lumpur has pleaded guilty to possessing two bombs.

Muhamad Hafizi Mat Jusoh, 19, pleaded guilty at the Kota Baru Sessions Court yesterday to possessing two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) when he was arrested in Kelantan on Oct 10, reported news site Malaysiakini.com.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of 14 years' jail and at least six lashings of the whip.

Muhamad Hafizi also faces four other charges relating to involvement in extremist groups. No pleas were recorded for these charges.

Two other suspects were in court with him, and also faced charges relating to terrorist activities.

Ahmad Azmi Ahmad Rosli, 24, and Mahadi Ibrahim, 34, did not record any pleas to those charges.

According to Malaysiakini, the charges relate to the provision of training and instruction to terrorist groups and persons committing terrorist acts, as well as soliciting or giving support to terrorist groups, or for the commission of terrorist acts.

After the trio were arrested last month, national police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the police had seized five IEDs from them, each with a blast radius of 30m.

He had said the men were targeting entertainment outlets and non-Muslim places of worship in Klang Valley, aside from the beer festival.

The Better Beer Festival, scheduled for early last month at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, was cancelled in September due to political sensitivities, after religious groups said it was disrespectful to Muslims and would turn the capital into "the biggest centre of vice in Asia".

Later, however, Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi said the police had received information about security risks and that certain quarters were planning to cause chaos at the event.