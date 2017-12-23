Teen held as sex slave over boyfriend's alleged drug debt

ALOR SETAR (Kedah) • A 17-year-old girl in Malaysia was abducted and repeatedly raped because her boyfriend allegedly could not settle his debt with a dealer, police said.

The girl was abducted by the drug dealer - a wanted man in his 50s - and held as a sex slave and raped by six men.

Her ordeal ended early on Thursday, when police rescued her.

Acting on a tip-off, police stormed a house in Alor Setar, the state capital of Kedah, at 6am. Officers found her with six men, including the alleged drug dealer, who is suspected to be the mastermind behind the abduction and rape.

The man was remanded for seven days at the Sungai Petani magistrate's court, state Criminal Investigation Department chief Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said yesterday in a statement.

Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) Mior said six others have been remanded for four days to assist with investigations.

On Thursday, SAC Mior said that the teen was abducted and repeatedly raped because her boyfriend allegedly could not settle his debt with the drug dealer.

He added that the main suspect was wanted for 33 criminal cases, including criminal intimidation, possession of dangerous weapons, robbery, drug peddling and house break-ins.

"Our initial interview with the girl revealed that she was held for a week and was repeatedly raped by the main suspect and this was supposed to go on until the boyfriend settled the sum owed," said SAC Mior.

"We will call the boyfriend in to give his statement. We believe he knew about it and kept mum."

He said that during the raid, police seized two cars - a Proton Perdana and a BMW - two high-powered motorcycles, helmets, several mobile phones, television sets and speakers, all believed to be stolen.

"The case is being investigated under Section 376 and 342 of the Penal Code for rape and wrongful confinement," he added.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK