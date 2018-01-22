Taking to the runway for Myanmar-Thai unity in monkhood

Thousands of Buddhist monks participating in an alms-offering ceremony on the runway of an abandoned airport in central Mandalay yesterday. The event in Myanmar’s second-largest city was partly organised by the scandal-hit Dhammakaya temple, Thailand’s largest and wealthiest, whose abbot is wanted for questioning on money-laundering allegations. Yesterday’s event, which involved an estimated 20,000 monks, aimed to “tighten the relationship between both Myanmar and Thailand (and) unite the Theravada monkhood” in the region, said the Dhammakaya Foundation.