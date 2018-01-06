Suspect in Malaysia jewellery heist spree shot dead

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian police have shot dead one of the suspects who is believed to be involved in a string of jewellery heists in Seremban and the Klang Valley.

According to a source, police acted on a tip-off and led a team from the Bukit Aman Special Task Force on Organised Crime (Stafoc) on patrol into Taman Connaught, Cheras at 10.35pm on Friday (Jan 5).

Police later stumbled upon a man driving a blue car, believed to be the one of the suspects, and chased him down.

He was also seen carrying a firearm.

Gunshots were exchanged, and when police went to check on the suspect, they discovered that he had been fatally shot.

The source also said that the suspect had five previous arrests and was wanted in Cheras for discharging a firearm under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalty) Act 1971.

Police cordoned off the crime scene, which attracted curious onlookers from the neighbourhood.

A local resident, who did not want to be named, claimed he heard gunshots at around 10pm.

"I thought it was firecrackers until I saw the blue lights of a police car," he said.

On Jan 4, three men wearing full-face helmets took only two minutes to carry out a robbery and escape with RM370,000 (S$122,000) worth of jewellery from a goldsmith's shop in Kajang.

This followed a similar robbery at another goldsmith's shop Cheras on Sunday (Dec 31), where robbers made off with jewellery worth RM1.5 million.