Teenager robbed of phone as he lies dying on street in Johor Baru

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A teenage boy who was run over in a traffic accident in Malaysia was robbed of his mobile phone as he lay dying on the road.

The student, who was in school uniform, was knocked down in front of a shopping complex in Jalan Tun Abdul Razak in Johor Baru on Tuesday afternoon (Jan 2).

An eyewitness, known only as Harry Cyclone, put up a Facebook post about the incident. He claimed that a van hit the boy, believed to be a 16-year-old student from SMK Aminuddin Baki, at around 2pm on Tuesday.

He said that the van driver ran a red light and knocked down the victim, who was riding a motorcycle.

He added that it was even more disheartening when a man approached the boy under the pretence of helping to check his mobile phone for contacts but instead took off with the phone.

"His head was bleeding a lot and all of us were trying to help him and there comes this guy, all of a sudden checking the boy's phone to call his parents, but instead he took the phone and ran away," Harry Cyclone wrote in his Facebook post.

The post was uploaded on JB Tracer: Johor Baru Traffic, Crime and Community Service Report page.

When contacted, Johor Baru South Assistant Commissioner Shahurinain Jais confirmed the case, saying investigations were ongoing.