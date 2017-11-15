Stranded whales die on beach in Aceh

Four sperm whales stranded on a beach in Indonesia have died, a local official said yesterday, despite frantic efforts to save the massive mammals. They were among a pod of 10 spotted by locals stranded along Ujong Krueng beach in Aceh province on Monday, with one seen further out in the water. Five were pushed back by rescuers and survived. "We had problems evacuating them due to a lack of experience and equipment," Aceh nature conservation agency head Sapto Aji Prabowo said. "But this is a good lesson for us because Aceh is a crossing point for marine mammals, so in the future we should be prepared to deal with situations like this."

