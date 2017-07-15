Storms, floods hit parts of Malaysia

PENANG • Heavy rain and storms caused damage in parts of Malaysia, triggering flash floods and a landslide in Penang and blowing off roofs in Kuala Lumpur.

Residents in parts of Penang spent yesterday cleaning up damage from the flooding after a night of heavy rain. Water rose to knee level after Sungai Pinang, Sungai Dondang and Sungai Air Itam filled up and overflowed into nearby streets between 5am and 6am, the New Straits Times reported.

Among the affected areas were Jalan P. Ramlee, Jalan Air Itam, Lebuhraya Thean Teik and Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah. Some residents were seen desperately moving their vehicles to higher ground. The water slowly subsided from about 6.30am after the rain stopped.

The Fire and Rescue Department was also called to a landslide in Air Itam yesterday morning and excavators were sent to clean up the site.

In Kuala Lumpur, a storm on Thursday night uprooted trees and blew off roofs in several parts of the capital.

Kuala Lumpur Fire Operation Centre head Zamani Ismail said the department received a distress call about the roof of a building that had fallen on parked cars at Alpha Villa in Wangsa Maju at about 10pm, The Star reported.

Pictures from the scene show several damaged cars, including one with a metal beam that had smashed through the windscreen.