Storm uproots trees, blows away roofs in KL; flash floods in Penang leaves one dead

KUALA LUMPUR - Heavy rain and strong winds uprooted trees and blew off roofs in several parts of Malaysia's capital on Thursday night (July 13), while over in Penang, several areas were hit by flooding that is believed to have killed an elderly man.

Kuala Lumpur Fire Operation Centre Head Zamani Ismail said the department received a distress call that the roof of a building had fallen on parked cars at the Alpha Villa condominum in Wangsa Maju at 10.04pm, Bernama reported.

"We immediately deployed seven firemen and a fire engine from the Wangsa Maju Fire and Rescue Station arrived 10 minutes later," he said.

He said the roof had fallen on seven cars and two motorcycles that were parked at the site.

"Work to remove the vehicles and fallen roof is still ongoing. The situation is under control as of 10.44pm," he said. No casualties were reported, he added.

Tujuh kereta, dua motosikal dihempap bumbung di parkir Alpha Villa, Wangsa Maju akibat angin ribut dan hujan lebat, malam ini pic.twitter.com/9HKhx3j9bj — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) July 13, 2017

Meanwhile, Mr Zamani said a house was hit by a fallen tree in Kampung Segambut Luar near Kuala Lumpur due to Thursday's storm.

He said he received a call about the incident at 10.07pm and immediately deployed five personnel and a fire engine from the Sentul Fire and Rescue Station to the scene.

"The rescue team managed to evacuate the occupants from the house to a safe place," he added.

Meanwhile, in Penang, several low-lying areas on the island were hit by flash floods on Friday after several hours of heavy downpour, The Star reported.

The downpour caused a landslide on Lebuh Rambai 6 in the Georgetown suburb of Air Itam, with the Fire and Rescue Department saying there were fears that there were victims trapped.

Operations commander Mohd Yusni Manshor said an excavator will be used to remove the fallen trees and ascertain if there were any victims.

Meanwhile, in the suburb of Jalan Sungai Ara, an elderly man is believed to have died after falling into a drain during the flash flood. According to the New Straits Times, the man fell into the drain because the high flood water levels had covered the drain’s opening from view.