Stay loyal to Najib, Malaysia ex-PM Abdullah tells Umno members

PETALING JAYA (The Star/Asia News Network) - Former Malaysian Prime Minister and Umno president Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi has called on members of the ruling party to stay loyal to their current leader Najib Tun Razak.

In a statement in conjunction with the party's 71st anniversary on Thursday (May 11), Abdullah said the party was able to face crises, external and internal, thanks to the faith and loyalty of Umno members.

He said Umno's role as a component party of Barisan National was essential to the continuity of the country's governance, from independence till now, and he also congratulated Najib's leadership in his capacity as Prime Minister and Umno president.

"Hopefully, the Umno leadership will keep fighting for the fortunes of the Malays, without sidelining other races," said Abdullah.

He said the people's belief in Umno would continue as long as the party was seen as sincere in upholding their rights.

"The Malays must also work hard in order to excel in whatever field they pursue. Through effort and prayer, I believe we can contribute to building a great nation," he said.