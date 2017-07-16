Star Trek logo? Pakatan will go boldly to Putrajaya: Wan Azizah

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysian opposition leader Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has said that it is fine to associate the newly unveiled logo of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) opposition alliance with that used in the science-fiction television series Star Trek, reported The Star.

Asked about the PH logo by reporters in Kajang, Selangor, yesterday, she said: "Star Trek? What's wrong with that?"

Datuk Seri Wan Azizah, who is president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), said the logo could represent the opposition pact's hope of taking over Putrajaya.

Referring to the TV series' tagline, "to boldly go where no man has gone before", she said: "Well, it's a bit like that because Barisan Nasional has never been defeated before."

Dr Wan Azizah, who is PH president, said the red colour in its logo symbolises bravery and victory.

"We want something that can capture people's attention. Red means bravery, victory and a lot of things."

PH comprises PKR, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, the Democratic Action Party and Parti Amanah Negara.

Amanah's communications director Khalid Samad, who was also present, explained that the opposition pact's new logo could also be likened to a navigation cursor guiding the country into a new "golden era".

He pointed out that red was a common colour to all four parties in the opposition alliance.

He said: "PKR has red, while Amanah's orange colour is a result of mixing red and yellow. So the red colour is the common colour among (the) four parties."

With the next general election due to be held by August next year, arriving at a single logo for the pact has been considered a significant move.

While Malaysia's opposition parties have banded together under alliances in previous elections, they have each run under their respective logos, leading to some confusion among voters.

In contrast, ruling coalition Barisan Nasional's 13 component parties have for decades campaigned under the trademark "weighing scales" symbol.

PH unveiled its leadership line-up after a four-hour meeting that began on Thursday night. Jailed former deputy prime minister Anwar Ibrahim was named PH's de facto leader, while former premier Mahathir Mohamad is its chairman.

Meanwhile, a letter issued to parents of students at a Selangor school informing them its teachers would be attending a briefing by the Election Commission tomorrow has fuelled speculation that the next general election could be held soon, reported the Malay Mail Online.

The letter, issued by Sekolah Rendah Agama Pandamaran Jaya headmaster's office, also said that the school had been selected as a polling centre.