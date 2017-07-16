Stanford study reveals Indonesians laziest walkers in the world

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - With ride-hailing apps such as Go-Jek and Grab just one click away, Indonesians do not even need to walk to the bus stop.

A recent study conducted by researchers from Stanford University in the United States reveals that Indonesians walk an average of 3,513 steps daily. This number is way below the global average of 5,000 steps per day, making Indonesians the world's laziest people when it comes to walking.

Published in science journal Nature, the report claims that Hong Kong is the world's most active city, as its population walks an average of 6,880 steps daily, followed by China (6,180) and Ukraine (6,107). Singapore is ranked No. 9 (5,674).

The data was gathered with Argus and the Azumi tracking application, which provided researchers with daily steps from 717,627 people in 111 countries around the world. However, the report, titled Large-Scale Physical Activity Data Reveal Worldwide Activity Inequality, focuses on 46 countries and cities, each with at least 1,000 Argus users.

In addition to the world's most active and inactive countries, the research also found that in countries with fewer cases of obesity, the population walked a similar amount of steps daily.

Meanwhile, countries with high activity inequality, in which there is a large gap between the active and sedentary population, have the higher number of obesity cases.

"For instance, Sweden has one of the smallest gaps between activity rich and activity poor, and the smallest disparity between male and female steps. It also has one of the lowest rates of obesity," said Tim Althoff, one of the researchers and a doctoral candidate in computer science, as quoted by Stanford News.