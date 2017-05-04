S'porean tourist bitten by Komodo dragon in Indonesia

JAKARTA • A 50-year-old tourist from Singapore was attacked and bitten on the leg by a Komodo dragon in a national park in eastern Indonesia.

The victim, who was identified as Mr Lon Lee Alle, was in West Manggarai regency to visit the Komodo National Park.

According to the head of the park, who goes by the name Sudiyono, Mr Alle was initially watching several Komodos eating pigs and goats belonging to villagers. He approached the animals to take pictures, ignoring the locals' warning that he should not go too close.

"He must have been too close. A Komodo doesn't like to be disturbed when eating," Mr Sudiyono said.

Villagers immediately helped pull Mr Alle away from the crowd of Komodos and rushed him to a nearby medical centre, where he received first aid. Mr Alle was then taken to the Siloam General Hospital by a military speed boat.

"This is the first incident of a human being bitten by a Komodo dragon in the past five years," Mr Sudiyono said.

He added that the Singaporean had stayed with the locals in the East Nusa Tenggara province for three days to save costs.

"The incident took place away from the area set by us where tourists are allowed to observe Komodos. I appeal to all tourists to take guides with you when wandering around to see Komodo dragons," Mr Sudiyono said.

