S'porean housewife wins $7.8m in Malaysia Toto draw

PETALING JAYA • A 50-year-old Singaporean housewife won RM24.3 million (S$7.8 million) when her winning set of numbers hit the Supreme Toto jackpot on Jan 4, according to Malaysian media reports yesterday.

She won RM24,330,366.50 with a RM4 ticket which covered two sets of numbers.

Claiming her winnings a week later at the Sports Toto head office in Kuala Lumpur, the housewife said her uncle informed her that she had won the draw.

"I live in Singapore but I do ask my uncle, who lives in Johor, to buy the numbers for me.

"I will give some money to my uncle to buy some numbers for me when I visit him in Malaysia. I do not bet regularly and the winning set of numbers (19, 20, 23, 50, 53, 54) are my favourite numbers, which I have been buying for four years," she told Sports Toto.

The winner added that she intends to reward her uncle for buying the numbers and that the prize money will be used for her children's education.

Her winnings were part of RM56 million worth of Sports Toto jackpots claimed by various individuals since Christmas Eve.

The cascading feature of the Toto 4D jackpot saw five winners walk away with RM10.4 million on Dec 24.

Three days later, four other winners shared RM1.4 million and this was followed on Jan 7 with six winners sharing RM9.5 million.

Cascading takes place when the Toto 4D jackpot hits RM30 million. The amount in excess of RM20 million will be cascaded and added to the Toto 4D jackpot 2 if there is no jackpot 1 winner for that draw.

Meanwhile, the Power Toto jackpot created two millionaires from Sarawak and Selangor, who won RM6.7 million on Dec 24 and RM3.5 million on Jan 4 respectively.

