S'porean gets death for distributing drugs in Johor

JOHOR BARU • A 46-year-old Singaporean contractor was sentenced to death by the High Court in Johor Baru after he was found guilty of two counts of drug distribution.

Yip Kum Keong was found guilty of distributing some 76.05g of methamphetamine at Jalan Molek 3/18 in Taman Molek at about 5.30pm on Feb 4, 2015.

He was also found guilty of distributing some 333.16g of ketamine at the same time and place.

He was charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the mandatory death sentence.

Judge Mohd Sofian Abd Razak handed down the death sentence after the prosecution successfully established a prima facie at the end of the trial and the defence failed to raise reasonable doubt.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK