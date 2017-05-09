S'porean dies after falling at Bali hotel

A 23-year-old Singaporean has died after falling from his hotel room on Indonesia's Bali island.

The student, who was identified by Indonesian media as Mr Ong Chee Seng, reportedly fell from the Hotel Terrace in Badung over the weekend.

His body was found in a lane behind the Hotel Akmani in Jalan Legian Kuta Badung and taken to BIMC Hospital in Kuta.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told The Straits Times last night that the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta "is rendering consular assistance to the family of the deceased Singaporean".

Lydia Lam

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 09, 2017, with the headline 'S'porean dies after falling at Bali hotel'. Print Edition | Subscribe
