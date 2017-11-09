Speeding Singaporean rams car into 4 vehicles in JB

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Singaporean driver who was speeding past a road bump lost control and rammed his car into four cars parked in front of a budget hotel in Setia Indah.

The impact was so great that the black Nissan GTR driven by the 44-year-old was wedged between two Perodua Viva cars.

Johor Baru South OCPD Asst Comm Shahurinain Jais said the incident occurred at 3.15am on Tuesday (Nov 7).

"The driver was coming from Jalan Daya Utama when he lost control after hitting a speed bump along Jalan Jaya Putra 1 and hit the cars parked in front of the hotel," he said.

ACP Shahurinain added that the Singaporean only sustained arm injuries.